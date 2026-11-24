Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has called for a thorough scrutiny of the revised and consolidated Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2025, to ensure accuracy before granting legislative approval.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made the call on Tuesday while reading a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking the National Assembly’s approval of the revised compendium.

Akpabio said the Senate must ensure that all amendments were accurately reflected and that no provisions had been altered from the original laws passed by the National Assembly.

He said it was necessary to compare the compiled laws with the versions passed by both chambers to prevent discrepancies that could undermine the country’s legal framework.

In the letter, Tinubu said the committee constituted on October 24, 2024, examined 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations.

He disclosed that 664 principal enactments were validated for inclusion in the revised compendium, while 268 were identified as obsolete, spent or repealed.

According to the President, the updated compendium would provide a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, investors and the general public.

The Senate subsequently referred the revised compendium to the Committees on Rules and Business and Judiciary for further legislative action.

Contributing to the debate, former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), described the exercise as important to Nigeria’s legal system and the administration of justice.

He recalled that a similar exercise was conducted after the return to democratic governance in 1999 to give legitimacy to decrees enacted under military administrations.

Abdullahi, who noted that the last official consolidation of the laws was undertaken in 2004, said the current exercise had become necessary after more than two decades.

He, however, cautioned against rushing the process, given its implications for the country’s legal system and justice delivery.

He proposed that the compendium be thoroughly examined by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, with the support of competent legal experts.

According to him, the committee should analyse the volumes and present a comprehensive report to enable lawmakers to understand the proposed changes before approval.

Also contributing, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), supported the call for scrutiny, warning that even a single altered clause could make the compilation inconsistent with the laws passed by the National Assembly.

Barau recommended that the consolidated provisions be compared with the original versions passed by both chambers and those assented to by the President.

Akpabio agreed with the submissions, saying the Senate usually engaged consultants and relevant experts to examine such documents before presenting a summarised report.

He also directed that the leadership and management of the National Assembly be involved in the verification exercise to ensure accuracy.