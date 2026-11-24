Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s past political statements for what it described as a growing climate of violence against opposition parties, following the killing of at least four persons in an attack on a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign in Delta State.

The group said the attack in Uduere, Ughelli North, where gunmen opened fire while former Deputy Senate President and NDC Delta Central senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was addressing supporters, exposed the dangers of inflammatory political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, on Tuesday, the INWC demanded that Tinubu publicly renounce his previous remarks, which it accused of encouraging hostility towards opposition parties.

The statement cited Tinubu’s 2022 declaration that political power must be “grabbed, snatched and run away with”, as well as his 2026 remark that “all is fair in politics”, as examples of what it described as dangerous political messaging.

“These two statements alone, coming from their leader, were the adrenaline that APC followers needed to unleash unmitigated mayhem on opposition parties,” it alleged.

It also cited alleged threats by some APC figures, including Senator Fadahunsi of Osun State, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council and the party’s Edo State chairman, against citizens unwilling to vote for the ruling party.

On Delta State, the group alleged that intimidation of opposition figures had become recurrent, claiming that at least two deadly attacks against opposition groups had occurred in November alone. It further alleged that the incidents were widely believed to have been sponsored by the APC.

“With this latest attack and the deaths and injuries it caused, the world can now clearly see the fruits of the evil seed planted by the APC through violent communication,” the statement said.

The INWC also demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack, urging the police to make their findings public. It called on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the investigation he ordered was conducted professionally and that other political attacks across the country received similar attention.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Peace Committee and election observers to identify and publicly expose individuals responsible for political violence, including through international platforms.

The group also raised concerns over allegations that police personnel were present at the scene but failed to assist victims, calling on security agencies, particularly the police, to demonstrate neutrality and professionalism.

“Nigerians need responsible leadership that does not sacrifice the peace and unity of the country at the altar of political domination and elections,” it said.

The PDP bloc urged Nigerians to vote out the APC and its government, declaring that the ruling party must leave office by January next year.