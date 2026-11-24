By Steve Oko

Northerners resident in the 17 states of Southern Nigeria have taken a major step to organise their economic activities, strengthen business networks and convert their widespread commercial presence into greater economic influence and development opportunities

This was disclosed at a press conference during the unveiling of the Association of Northerners in Southern Nigeria (ANISON), on Tuesday in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the press conference, the Acting Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, said numerical strength alone could not change the fortunes of Northerners without organisation, enterprise, discipline and meaningful contributions to their host communities.

“Our numbers alone will not change our circumstances. Our organisation, our character, our enterprise and our contribution will,” he said.

Abdulkadir urged members to focus on what they were building in their places of residence rather than define themselves by the challenges they encountered.

He stressed that ANISON was committed to fostering cooperation rather than rivalry with host communities.

“We do not come to compete with you for belonging. We come to build with you,” he said, extending a hand of partnership to Southern communities.

He called on Northerners across the region to support the association with their ideas, businesses and commitment, urging them to remain united, productive and organised.

“Let 2027 find us organised, not scattered; productive, not passive; united in purpose, not divided by suspicion,” he said

Speaking also, convener of ANISON, Dr Ukpai Iro Ukpai, said the initiative was aimed at ending the scattered and poorly documented nature of Northerners’ economic activities across the South.

He said Northerners were heavily involved in trade, agriculture, transportation, food distribution, crafts and services, but their contributions remained largely unorganised and disconnected from institutions that could expand their economic opportunities.

“We cannot remain economically present but institutionally invisible,” he declared.

He said ANISON would promote business formalisation, proper record-keeping, market linkages, institutional engagement and documentation of members’ contributions to their host communities.

According to him Nigeria’s diversity can be explored for economic integration and collaboration instead of being exploited by politicians for their selfish interests.

Ukpai stressed that the association was neither a political party nor an ethnic pressure group, but a platform for economic participation, responsible citizenship and mutually beneficial relationships with host communities.

“We don’t just want you to count our presence, we want you to also measure our contribution,” he said.

He argued that economic coexistence should go beyond tolerance to joint investments, job creation, trade, skills transfer and community development, insisting that Northerners could preserve their ancestral identities while embracing responsibilities in their places of residence.

He said ANISON would pursue partnerships with host communities, governments, traditional institutions, businesses and development organisations, adding that the association did not seek dominance or privileges above other Nigerians.

Ukpai announced that ANISON would hold its first leadership training in Owerri, Imo State, on December 5, ahead of its inaugural summit in Uyo in mid-December, where Northerners from across the 17 Southern states would engage government, industry, institutions and host communities.

He said the association would be judged by measurable achievements rather than membership numbers, stressing that its ultimate goal was to turn collective potential into tangible economic and social value.

“Our greatest achievement will not be how many people we bring together, but what those people build together,” he said.

Some of the Northernes in attendance at the briefing included ANISON’s Enugu State Coordinator, Aliyu Abdulllahi; his Imo State counterpart, Rilwan Zubani; woman leader, Hannah Anyanwu; Ibrahim Mustapha; Mustapha Isa among others.