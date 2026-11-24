By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa State has warned corps members deployed to the state to avoid late-night movements, compromising situations and unnecessary exposure to security risks.

The State Coordinator, Mr Samuel Pepple, gave the warning on Tuesday during the low-key closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

Pepple urged the departing corps members to uphold discipline, remain security-conscious and demonstrate integrity as they proceed to their respective Places of Primary Assignment (PPAs).

He advised them to embrace their postings, particularly those assigned to rural and riverine communities, assuring them of adequate security arrangements, decent accommodation and necessary safety equipment, including life jackets for those deployed to riverine areas.

Emphasising personal safety, the coordinator urged the corps members to communicate their whereabouts to trusted persons and strictly adhere to security guidelines provided during the orientation course.

On electoral responsibilities, Pepple warned them against political interference, inducements and other actions capable of compromising their integrity.

He stressed that corps members must remain politically neutral and discharge any electoral responsibilities assigned to them with professionalism and patriotism.

The state coordinator also encouraged them to integrate into their host communities, respect local cultures and traditions, and contribute meaningfully to the development of their areas of deployment.

He noted that their services were particularly needed in rural and riverine communities, where access to essential services, especially education, remained limited.

Reminding them that the orientation course was only the first phase of their service year, Pepple directed the corps members to report promptly to their PPAs after completing the necessary documentation.

He also instructed them to obtain approval before embarking on any journey outside their places of primary assignment.

Pepple expressed confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development, urging them to serve with courage, commitment and selflessness.

He concluded by praying for their safety and a successful service year, wishing them journey mercies as they departed the camp for their respective places of primary assignment.