By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed two bills seeking to reform Nigeria’s social investment programmes and strengthen the regulation of optometry and dispensing opticians through second reading.

The bills, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other lawmakers, are aimed at improving the delivery of social protection programmes and addressing regulatory gaps in the country’s eye care sector.

Leading the debate on the proposed amendment to the National Social Investment Programme Agency (Establishment) Act, 2023, Kalu said the success of social investment programmes should be measured not by the size of their budgets or the number of initiatives introduced, but by their actual impact on vulnerable Nigerians.

He described social investment as a commitment by the Nigerian state to prevent temporary hardship from becoming permanent exclusion.

The Deputy Speaker said the growing scale and complexity of Nigeria’s social protection system had made it necessary to strengthen the institutional framework for coordinating, implementing and monitoring interventions.

According to him, the proposed amendment would address administrative fragmentation, duplication of beneficiaries, unreliable data and inadequate coordination among the different levels of government.

Among its major provisions is the introduction of the Grant for Vulnerable Groups Programme and the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office as components of the agency.

The bill also seeks to establish the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office as the central institution for coordinating and managing data on national social safety nets, including maintaining, updating and verifying the National Social Register.

Kalu said the proposed legislation would also provide for the establishment of state offices to bring programme implementation closer to beneficiaries and introduce executive directors with clearly defined responsibilities for individual programmes.

He explained that the changes would strengthen accountability, improve coordination and ensure that government assistance reached intended beneficiaries.

He identified children requiring support to remain in school, unemployed youths seeking economic opportunities and vulnerable households needing temporary assistance as some of those expected to benefit from a more coordinated social investment system.

The 15-clause bill was subsequently subjected to a voice vote by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and received the support of lawmakers.

In a related development, the House also passed second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. 09, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and introduce a new regulatory framework for the profession.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Kalu and eight other lawmakers, seeks to establish the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Council of Nigeria to regulate professional training and practice.

Kalu said the proposed law would introduce mandatory continuing professional education, accredited internships and stiffer penalties for unregistered practitioners.

It would also strengthen professional disciplinary procedures while providing safeguards for fair hearing and opportunities for appeal to the Federal High Court.

The bill, comprising 30 clauses across six parts and three schedules, also provides for the establishment, powers and governance of the proposed council, registration and regulatory oversight, professional privileges, training and quality assurance.

Other provisions cover offences by unregistered practitioners, professional discipline, appellate safeguards, scope of practice and professional qualifications.

Kalu said the proposed legislation would help protect Nigerians against preventable blindness, improve primary eye care delivery and align professional regulation with contemporary standards.

He urged lawmakers to support the bill, noting that stronger regulation was necessary to guarantee higher professional standards in public and private healthcare facilities.

The Speaker, Abbas, subsequently subjected the bill to a voice vote, and it was overwhelmingly supported by members.

Both bills were referred for further legislative consideration, with the optometry bill specifically referred to the House Committee on Health Institutions.