…As Gowon, OBJ, IBB, JEG, others’ benefits earmarked N2. 3 b

…N4.2bn for Ajaokuta

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Gabriel Ewepu

The federal government has earmarked the sum of N155 billion for the military operation in the troubled North Eastern Zone of the country, code named “Operation Lafiya Dole” and similar operations of the Armed Forces, in the 2022 budget.

As contained in the details of the federal government budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, the special provision for Operation Lafiya Dole and others is separate from the N1. 140 trillion Defence Budget for 2022.

The funding of the operations would come from the Service Wide Vote, to be administered by the Minister of Finance, Budget and national Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Similarly, Police Operations Funds was allocated a special N350 billion, in the same service wide vote.

Other large spendings to be made by the federal government through the Service Wide Vote include National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS) – Recurrent, which was allocated N 300 billion and another N 100 billion FG Commitment, including National Social Investment Programme upscaling) Capital.

Presidential Amnesty Programme to cater for ex-agitators and other youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta was allocated the sum of N65 billion in 2022, while N50 billion was earmarked for Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance.

Budget 2022: Gowon, OBJ, IBB, JEG, others get N2. 3 billion

The federal government has earmarked the sum of N2.3 billion for the entitlements of former Presidents and Heads of State, as well as, former Vice presidents and Chiefs of General Staff in the 2022 budget.

Those to benefit from the provision included Gens. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekun, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as, former Vice Presidents Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Alh. Namadi Sambo.

Similarly, N4. 5 billion was earmarked for the benefits of retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

FG to spend N4.2bn on Ajaokuta Steel Company in 2022 Budget

Meanwhile, the federal government plans to spend the sum of N4. 2 billion on Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL, according to the 2022 Appropriation Act.

ASCL got the allocation from the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development’s 2022 budgetary allocation of N 23.5 billon.

Recurrent expenditure gulped N3.9 billion as indicated in the breakdown of ASCL’s budgetary allocation, with overhead cost receiving N75 million and total capital standing at N187 million.

ASCL’s 2022 allocation is third highest allocation after the mother Ministry and Nigerian Geological Survey Agency respectively.

In the 2021 budgetary allocation of N21.2 billion from the Ministry, the ASCL had an allocation of N3.8 billion when compared to the N4.2 billion it received from the Ministry’s 2022 budget.

The company has been in limbo for over 30 years without any serious production of steel that would have been a game changer for Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The President Buhari-led administration promised to revive the sleeping giant, with the original contractors from Russian invited to complete it and kick-start the process of steel production at the multi-billion dollar complex.

More than six and a half years after, President Buhari’s promise has remained a promise, as nothing concrete has been done to complete and put the complex to use.

However, billions of Naira has been allocated, annually, to maintain the complex.