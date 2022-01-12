Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE)

By Bose Adelaja

Sequel to the visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to Ogun State, the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has issued a traffic advisory to road users to make their journeys smooth during the presidential visit.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE Public Relations Officer in a statement said the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) to 1600hrs (4pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6 am) to 1300hrs (1 pm).

Similarly, adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will also be closed to traffic.

“However, while the closure lasts, the following alternative routes can be considered to and fro Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode depending on your entry point and destination:

“Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa.

“Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa.

“Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa.

“Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa.

“Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa”.

Also, he said, “TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, VIO, NSCDC and other armed security agencies will be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.

“Nonetheless, any inconveniences this closure may cause the public, particularly the motoring public, is highly regretted please.”

The President is expected to embark on a One-Day State Visit to Ogun State to inaugurate multiple landmark projects, executed by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

