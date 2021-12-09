L-R: Technical Staff Nigeria Strong Man Federation (NFS) . Ademola Aderoju; Assistant Sales Manager Bedmate Furniture .Nicholas Ugwu ; Business Development Executive for Etta Atlantic Memorial Hospital. Maureen Ezenwa; Vice President Nigerian Strongestman Federation (NSF).Daniel Damola;Athlete A.k.a (David buffest) Ajeyomi Oluwaseu David, During a press Conference on Oba Saheed Elegushi Strongest Man Championship ;Schedule to take place on 10th and 11 December 2021 in Lagos held yesterday 8/12/2021.

In a way to give back to the society and as well contribute to sports development, the Nigeria Strongman Federation has partnered Oba Saheed Elegushi to design a sport competition, “Strongest Man Championship” that targets the Nigerian masses to develop and showcase their talents in sports.

The competition with theme, ‘Rumble on the Island’ will take place between Friday 10 and Saturday 11, December 2021. However, the competition is not without prizes. A cash price of N2.5 million and lots more awaits winners.

It was further said during the press conference that Oba Saheed Elegushi who belongs to the younger and older generations wants to do more on community development especially the younger generation. The competition which Oba Saheed Elegushi is the chief host will this time around allow four female competitors to participate alongside their male counterparts.

According to the organisers, Strong man Championship will advance to higher levels and engage in other competitions both in Nigeria and outside the country.

Speaking about the event, Vice President, Nigeria Strongman Federation, Daniel Damola said that Oba Saheed Elegushi is the face of the event and in addition, there are some brands that have decided to partner with him to ensure that the expectation of the competition is achieved.

“They are ready to stand with the event to make it a success. The brands that are partnering the event is Bedmate Furniture, Etta Atlantic Hospital, Scoa Motors. Bedmate has agreed to provide furniture during the competition for relaxation.

We also have Scoa Motors that has been supporting the competition from year to year. Another partner is Etta Atlantic Hospital that are going to be with the athletes to ensure their health is in good condition before, during and after the event. .

According to him, in this competition, our targetted audience is the masses and our athletes are coming from all over the country to compete with one another.

In addition, representative of Etta Atlantic Hospital, Maureen Ezenwa said that they are proud of what is happening and for us what NSF is doing is actually a new dawn in the sporting industry.

“It will promote employment and others, and when you think about event like this there are key words that come into your mind, key words like awareness, health, fairness and safety of the athletes. We are particularly to support NSF in their commitment to the health of the athletes, ensuring that they compete fairly and safely.

So we were at the beginning for screening, making sure that they are well enough to participate. We will also be there on site with our competition physicians, our paramedics, ambulances services for emergency cases, as you all know these are things that can happen during sports competitions.

In the same vein, representative of Bedmate Furniture, Assistant Sales Manager, Nicholas Ugwu, said that Bedmate Furniture is a household brand, and you all know the brand. “We have been in this business for 19 years and we are looking forward to spend many more years in the furniture industry in Nigeria.

We are the premium brand when it comes to anything furniture. It is our privilege and honour to be part of this special event, Nigeria Strongest Man event. We see it as one of our obligations to support Nigerian sports sector, also as a way to give back to the community.

We are happy that we are the major sponsor of this competition and we are giving back in terms of furniture and also at the end of the day, we are going to have one of the winners as brand ambassador to Bedmate Furniture. I also use this opportunity to inform our customers out there that we are giving out 70% discount on all our furniture products this Christmas season.