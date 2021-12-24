By Olayinka Ajayi

Residents of Oworonshoki have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the basic needs of the community with a sense of urgency.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary, Towolawi Jamiu, noted that the community needs to include: Potable water, good and accessible roads, good drainage system, standard public primary and secondary school, decent market, and free prepaid meter in the community.

READ ALSOElectoral bill: Save Nigeria from Buhari now, PDP Reps’ caucus cries out

The group in their demand called on the Lagos State government to look into “Construction of boreholes to ease water supply in the community. The Local and State Government should fix at least ten roads in Oworonshoki . Construction of primary drainage channels to stop flooding in the community. Build a new public secondary school. Construction of an affordable market. Provide free prepaid metres and increase power supply. Connect our community to substations at Berger and Iyana Oworo”.

According to the group, the community has competitive advantages for economic development with a population estimated around 200,000 inhabitants in confined land space with considerable leisure and tourism potentials and industrial growth.