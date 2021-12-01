By Luminous Jannamike

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Mr. Auwal Miss Rafsanjani, has described the Lagos State Government’s rejection of key recommendations of its #EndSARS panel as disappointing and a sad reflection of the state of affairs in the nation.

Rafsanjani, who spoke on Wednesday during an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja, also expressed concern over Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s overruling of the report, saying it was a self-contradiction that mirrored the government’s insincerity in promoting and protecting human rights.

He said, “It is worrisome that LASG would set up a panel, and spend so much time and resources, but the report is submitted to the same government, it will turn around and reject the recommendations. This does not show seriousness any form of seriousness to learn from the mistakes and make corrections.

“The dismissal of the #EndSARS panel report by LASG will have implications as many credible individual may not accept future offers to serve the Lagos State Government in this kind of capacity. The idea was to have this independent, unbiased, fact-finding panel to come up with recommendations about the #EndSARS violence.

“But it now appears that the LASG is been unduly influenced by the positions of some Federal Ministers against the #EndSARS panel findings and recommendations. It is not a good development, and we can’t learn any meaningful lesson from the impunity that happened during the protests in 2020.

“Lagos is known as the Centre of Excellence, but on this, they appear to have ignored the feelings and expectations of Nigerians. If LASG can dismiss this report, then why did it make budgetary provisions for the #EndSARS victims in Lagos? There are too many contradictions that show the government is not interested in promoting and protecting human rights in the country.”