—no room for paperwork by end of 2025, Says Yemi-Esan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Presidency, yesterday, commissioned an IT training Center with services expected to be provided by internet giant, Messrs Galaxy Backbone and located within the State House Auditorium.

The Center built with a robust Internet Connectivity, is aimed to assist the staff in the area of modernising their work processes.



Commissioning the project, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan commended the authorities for facilitating the setting up of the Center, adding that the decision will add to the digital skills of the State House staff members.

She warned that the country’s civil service was transitting and staff members who failed to avail themselves with digital skills will be left behind. She noted that by the end of 2025 there will be no room for paper work.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar explained that the initiative was in tandem with the current effort of the authorities to fast-track the implementation of Public Sector Reforms as enshrined in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-2020).

This, according the Permanent Secretary, is aimed at improving service delivery, drive innovation as well as productivity among others.

He said, the establishment of the 20-seat expendable capacity ICT Training Center was also given priority by the authorities in the State House to deepen delivery of core training programmes, computer based examinations and others.

Umar who recalled a Presidential approval of December, 2005 that established pilot ICT offices in seven Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the State House.

“Since then there has been no looking back in deepening ICT resources and infrastructure deployment in the State House,” he said.