Video: Why I’ll never move back to Nigeria, even for £15m — UK-based woman

By Sharon Adeleye

A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom, UK has explained why she would not permanently return to Nigeria, even if offered millions of pounds, saying the loss of two children to alleged medical negligence shaped her decision to remain abroad.

The woman, who said she is from Ogun State, made the disclosure during a recent interview after being asked whether she would accept various sums of money to return to Nigeria and never go back to the UK.

She was initially offered £200,000, estimated at about ₦400 million, but immediately rejected the proposal.

“I can never go back to living in Nigeria even for 15 million pounds, I didn't migrate from Nigeria because of money, I left after l0s!ng two children due to medical negligence”



Uk based Nigerian woman reveals 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/1zAGmEdmcH — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) August 5, 2026

“I don’t care. You can’t even pay me enough to go back,” she said.

Her position remained unchanged as the hypothetical offer increased.

When asked about £15 million, she replied, “£15 million, I can’t go back.”

Explaining why she was unwilling to return permanently, the woman said her decision to relocate to the UK was not driven by the pursuit of wealth.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t migrate from Nigeria because of money. I lost two children to medical negligence.”

She said both incidents occurred in Nigeria within a short period.

Asked if the deaths happened in Nigeria, she responded, “Yes. Back to back in two years.”

The woman declined to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, saying recounting the experience remained deeply painful.

“I really don’t want to say much on it because I’m just going to break down.”

She also said healthcare professionals in the UK have been surprised when she tells them about her experience.

“Every time I tell the doctors here that my children died because of this, they all ask me, ‘Are you joking?’” she said.

According to her, her experience with the UK healthcare system has also reinforced her decision to remain in the country, particularly after the birth of her son.

“When I had my son, I know my son, if he was back in Nigeria, he would have died also. But because I had him here (UK), there was medical attention. They did what needed to be done and he’s fine.”

Vanguard News