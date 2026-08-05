ITUC-Africa faults Nigeria’s plans to remove subsidy on electricity

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised Labour through the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC-Africa, has called on Nigeria and other African governments to ensure that industrialisation translates into improved living standards for workers and ordinary citizens.

According to ITUC-Africa, economic growth must lift Nigerians and other Africans out of poverty rather than deepen inequality, frowning at Nigeria’s government plans to remove subsidy on electricity.

Delivering his opening remarks at the New Energy for Africa 11 Convening: African Workers’ Contributions to Energy Sovereignty, Green Industrialization, and a Common African for COP31, the General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, Akhator Joel Odigie, said industrialisation remains central to Nigeria and Africa’s liberation and development agenda but warned that it would be meaningless if it failed to improve the welfare of the continent’s people.

He faulted the plans by the Nigerian government to remove so-called subsidy on electricity in 2027, arguing that it is aimed at satisfying the Bretton Woods institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank.

According to him, such removal would worsen the poverty rate in Nigeria and regress any marginal progress towards industrialisation. Subsidy removal will make electricity inaccessible to workers and the majority of the citizens.

He said, “As we speak now, Nigeria is talking of subsidy removal on electricity. The plan is not to satisfy or help Nigerians, but IMF, World Bank and other donor countries. The talk that subsidy is bad economics is a lie. All developed economies depended on public sector-driven electricity and not private sector.

“For us as Africans, industrialisation is central to our liberation and development. It is part of our aspiration to define our own identity and achieve shared prosperity through an industrialised Africa. Unfortunately, that vision has yet to be realised.

“We have also come to understand that lamenting our circumstances is not enough. Identifying the barriers to Africa’s development or pointing fingers at those who may be responsible does not move us forward. The more important question is: What next? What solutions can we pursue together?

“It is from that perspective that we confront the reality that more than 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, while privatisation continues to deny many people affordable access to energy. This compels us to ask: What can we do differently?”

According to him, organised labour believes industrialisation can be achieved without worsening the climate crisis if governments, workers and development partners commit to energy justice.

Odigie noted that “When we speak about sustainable industrialisation, we are asking how Africa can industrialise without increasing environmental degradation or worsening the climate challenges our people already experience every day.

“We know this is possible. But it will require negotiation, compromise and genuine partnerships. It demands serious discussions on technology transfer, skills development and financing.”

He stressed that developing technical skills and mobilising investment for energy infrastructure are essential if Africa is to industrialise sustainably, saying “These are not impossible skills to acquire. With the right investment and commitment, Africa can build them. Equally important is access to finance and the resources needed to develop the infrastructure that will support sustainable industrialisation.

“An industrialised Africa has little meaning if it does not improve the lives of our people. Our vision is an Africa where prosperity is shared.

“We must reverse the growing phenomenon of the working poor. We must end the situation where women, children and older persons bear the greatest burden whenever governments attempt to balance national budgets.

“What does prosperity mean if ordinary people cannot enjoy a decent quality of life? A worker who returns home after a long day’s work should be able to switch on a fan during hot weather, watch television, listen to the news and spend meaningful time with family because electricity is available, reliable and affordable.

“If our people cannot enjoy these basic necessities, then what kind of prosperity are we really talking about?

“Energy justice means energy that is accessible, affordable and capable of improving people’s lives.”

Odigie also renewed ITUC-Africa’s campaign for stronger public participation in Africa’s energy sector, citing Finland as an example of how governments can ensure affordable electricity while working with private investors.

“Recently, we visited Finland, where we observed a successful model that combines public and private participation, with strong public leadership. Energy there is affordable. In fact, electricity costs less in Finland than it does here in Nairobi.

“Our hosts explained that this is possible because the state retains an important role in the energy sector, including the ability to influence pricing to ensure affordability for everyone.”

Ahead of the COP31 climate negotiations, he called for closer collaboration between organised labour and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), saying trade unions are partners in governance rather than adversaries.

“Trade unions are not antagonistic to governments, even though we are sometimes misunderstood.

“Our responsibility is to strengthen accountability and help governments perform better because, from time to time, leaders can become too comfortable.”

Using a metaphor that drew applause from participants, Odigie likened the role of trade unions to keeping leaders “close to the fire.”

“Our responsibility is to keep the feet of our leaders close to the fire so that their heads do not become too cold. We want them to continue thinking clearly, making sound decisions and remaining connected to the realities faced by ordinary people.

“That is why we are not in opposition. We are not enemies.”

He said organised labour’s partnership with the AGN is intended to ensure African governments enter international climate negotiations with the full backing of workers across the continent.

Speaking, the Chair of the African Group of Negotiators, AGN, Dr Nana Amoah, said Africa’s energy transition presents both an urgent challenge and a historic opportunity, lamenting that “More than 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, even though our continent possesses exceptional solar, wind, hydro and geothermal resources. Yet Africa continues to receive only a very small share of global clean-energy investment.”

Represented by AGN Senior Advisor, Dr George Manful, Amoah said: “This imbalance must be corrected if the transition is to support Africa’s development rather than reproduce existing patterns of dependence, extraction and inequality.

“For the African Group of Negotiators, a just transition cannot be measured solely by installed megawatts, emissions reductions or new electricity connections. It must also be measured by the quality of jobs created, affordability of energy, protection of workers, participation of women and young people, development of local industries, and the capacity of African countries to retain value from their natural resources.

“Initiatives such as Mission 300 must therefore go beyond expanding access. They must strengthen public institutions, mobilise affordable and debt-sensitive finance, support local manufacturing and skills development, and guarantee that no worker, community or vulnerable group is left behind.

“Africa’s critical minerals must similarly become a foundation for green industrialisation—not another chapter of raw-material extraction. Our policies must promote local processing, technology transfer, decent work, environmental integrity and equitable participation in global value chains.”