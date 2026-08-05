‘Deceitful’ Infantino must go – Luis Figo

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo has called for “deceitful” Gianni Infantino to quit as pressure mounts on the under-fire FIFA president.

Infantino is fighting to save his job after a fierce backlash against his plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup.

The 56-year-old wanted to sell a 20 per cent stake in the World Cup to private equity investors through his FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The plan sparked a cascade of criticism for Infantino and has been rejected by three continental confederations, forcing the FIFA chief to ditch his divisive idea.

In a bid to win back support after his divisive plot, Infantino held emergency talks with other FIFA directors in Morocco on Wednesday, a source told AFP.

But former Portugal forward Figo heaped pressure on Infantino as he blasted the plan and demanded his resignation.

“I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go,” Figo wrote in the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“I have loved football all my life. I was a professional player for 20 years. And believe me, I have met some rogues in my time in the game.

“But what I have seen exposed in the last 10 days is the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed.

“The man who would do that -– the man who would try to force through such major changes just to enrich himself and his friends -– is a relic of the game’s past and should have no part in its future.”

Infantino had defended his proposal by claiming it would increase revenue for all FIFA member nations.

But his attempt to rush through the deal without consulting Football Associations across the world, along with concerns about potentially playing an increased World Cup every two years instead of every four, sparked a furious backlash.

Several senior FIFA officials — including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger — have lambasted Infantino’s behaviour.

Figo, who pulled out of the race to become FIFA president in 2015, wants Infantino to step down immediately rather than wait for his attempt to be re-elected next year.

“Infantino has debased the office of FIFA president that he promised to elevate,” said Figo, who won a host of trophies in his glittering playing career.

“He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.”

The 53-year-old added: “He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner (US president Donald Trump).

“It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now.”

AFP