The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested one Bala Mohammed of Wawa village in Burgu Local Government Area of the state over alleged kidnapping.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, made the disclosure in a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said on Nov. 30 at about 7:00 a.m. the command received report that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers wrote a letter, threatening to attack people of Kampani-Jibrin village via Nasko in Magama Local Government Area.

“The command swung into action and based on technical intelligence, on Dec. 3 at about 0830 hours, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division arrested the suspect in connection with the crime.

“During investigation, one locally-made pistol, four mobile phones, four similar threat letters, 15 sim cards, charms,

11 pieces of 100 dollars and 10,000 FRANCS CFA suspected to be fake currency notes were recovered at his residence.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of a four-man gang of kidnapping syndicate presently at large.

“The suspect claimed that he bought the pistol over a year ago for his personal protection from an unknown person at Kampani-waya village, Nasko LGA.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest other suspects as the case is under investigation,” he said.

(NAN)

