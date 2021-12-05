Mrs Ogunsan

By ,Ayodele Ogunsan

My darling wife,on this special birthday of yours, through this letter, I want to tell you how much you mean to me, and to say some things I have unconsciously left unsaid, all these years.

Conveying one’s actual feelings with mere words often appears a hard but to crack. I have known you for as long as God predestined us to have our paths cross in life. Looking back each day, I see myself as a lucky person to have a jewel like you, almost on a platter of gold.

Ajoke, you have overlooked my imperfections and weakness just to focus on building me into a better person today. I daresay God has made you that vessel instrumental to my growth in life, spiritually, physically and in all ramifications.

Thank you for all the love, care and affection you shower on me and our kids. It’s overwhelmingly amazing and undeserving. Let me sincerely apologise for not telling you all these well enough. Don’t mind me. Just pardon my inadequacies.

My dear wife, I won’t forget to tell you how beautiful you are, inside out, and this is beyond any gainsay or flattery. You already know that I won’t play to the gallery while trying to be expressive and assertive in this regard.

Starting a family with you is perhaps the best thing that has happened to me. We are blessed with three beautiful kids who have continued to make us proud.

You have loved me unconditionally through, our blues, thick and thin. Thank you for everything you have been to me. Now I know you are an angel sent to me from above.

Sometimes I get to wonder what I did to have God graciously gift you to me. Of a truth, I’m glad to have you as my wife. Baby, come our next world, I will still choose you over and over.

Your infectious smile makes me ask for more of you, each moment that passes. Every day, that smile melts my heart and makes me always want to return home early.

I have not only found a wife in you, but also a best friend, a companion and a confidant. I will love you forever, my sweetheart.

My life has totally changed after I met you. You inspire me to be the best I can be in life. I am very much looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you. No going back!

Ajoke, it’s your 41st birthday and I want to promise to keep loving you, adore you and support you in all of life’s endeavours. I may not be able to promise you silver and gold but I can promise you one thing — that’s myself.

Happy birthday, my queen, and God bless you real good.

Your beloved husband,Ayodele Ogunsan