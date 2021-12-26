By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has commended Governor Dave Umuahi of Ebonyi State and the Chairman, South East Governors Forum for launching the long awaited Ebubeagu, Ebonyi State Command, saying he has broken the jinx.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Umahi’s action was in line with its stand that security is a collective responsibility and called for the cooperation of everybody to make it a success.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said: “a security architecture that is delinked with the people cannot identify criminal elements among the people.

“The Ebubeagu security outfit has a direct link with the families, hamlets, villages, town union executives and the traditional rulers of all the communities within the jurisdiction. The security consciousness and network of the above levels of Igbo community administration makes Ebubeagu very unique and imperative.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Governor Umahi for his courage, assertiveness, vision and granite commitment and determination to take Ebonyi State to the next level.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, in his Christmas and New Year Message to Ndigbo at Owerri on December 17, 2021, had called upon “the South East Governors to keep to their promise by rolling out the Ebubeagu security outfit before December 31, 2021.

“He added that this will go a long way to enhance security situation in the South East. “While congratulating Governor Umahi for an exemplary leadership, Obiozor urges the other State governors to roll out their Ebubeagu outfits without further delay”.

