By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule o Nasarawa State has said that NYSC scheme remains an instrument and rallying point for national unity, integration as well as centre peace for the country.

Sule also said respect must be accorded for others culture among the National Youth Corp member for national unity, integration and cohesion.

Sule who spoke at the passing out of 2,500 Corp members deployed to the state also said Corp members abstenance from ethnic and religious participation would do the nation more good for which the scheme was established.

The governor who was represented by the state coordinator of NYSC, Ibrahim Jikamshi added that the integration of the Corp members would enhance peace, integration and cohesion.

“You must relate closely and amicably with your host Community, respect their culture and tradition and shun involvement in their local politics”, Sule declared.

The Governor who assured the Corp members of the readiness to accept them during their service year warned the Corp members against acts that would not reflect on the tenent of the scheme such as armed robbery , kidnapping, cultism among others vices.

“I implore you to shun drug abuse, trafficking, cyber crime, advance fee fraud. Do also remember that engagement in the local politics of your host communities is a no-go area for you.

Earlier, Detector General of NYSC, the Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier-general Ibrahim Shu’aibu called on Corps members to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccination at their places of Primary Assignment in line with Federal Government’s directive.

According to the DG whose address was read by the state coordinator, Abdullahi Jikamshi said the orientation course was meant to prepare Corps members physically, mentally and for their expected contribution to the development of the country.

The DG admonished the Corp members to always comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation course and beyond,

‘For gaining entry to public offices from December first, 2021, I those of you who are yet to take the vaccine, to do so without further delay as the rule could apply to Corps members in places of primary assignment’ as greater emphasis will be on the vaccine for your safety” the DG added.