Kogi abduction: ‘Lessons learnt, protocols to be reviewed’ — NYSC

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By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced plans to review its safety protocols following the abduction of 16 Corps Members in Kogi State, saying lessons had been learnt from the incident.

The Corps Members were abducted on August 26 while travelling from the Bayelsa State Orientation Camp to Abuja for relocation after completing their Orientation Course.

They have since been rescued and, according to the NYSC, are in high spirits and eager to resume at their places of primary assignment.

NYSC Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the successful rescue followed the combined efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, DSS, Kogi State Vigilante groups and others involved in the operation.

“The professionalism, courage, commitment, and coordination demonstrated in rescuing the Corps Members are deeply appreciated,” Embu said.

She also credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concern for the Corps Members with galvanising the security response.

“The security agencies were indeed animated by His Excellency’s concern and commitment to urgently and successfully rescuing the Corps Members,” she said.

The Scheme further acknowledged the roles of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Minister of Youth Development in the recovery efforts, while commending the President for his commitment to the safety and welfare of Corps Members nationwide.

It also thanked the families of the affected Corps Members for their patience and cooperation during the period, and the media for its handling of the incident while the victims were still in captivity.

According to the Scheme, the media maintained a professional approach to the coverage without compromising the safety of the Corps Members.With all 16 Corps Members now safely recovered, the NYSC said it would continue to support them as they recover from the ordeal.

“Their resolute spirit is humbling and instructive, and NYSC remains committed to supporting them as they recover from this traumatic experience,” Embu said.

Looking beyond the immediate rescue, the Scheme said the incident had provided an opportunity to strengthen its protective measures and prevent a recurrence.

“Lessons have been learned, and protocols will be reviewed to forestall future occurrences,” it said.

The NYSC reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of Corps Members and said it would continue to work with the government and security agencies to strengthen protective measures.