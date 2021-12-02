By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday paraded a 65-year-old man, Rojaiye Balogun, who allegedly raped his 17-years old daughter, name withheld

Parading the suspect at the NSCDC command headquarters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Mr. Kolawole Taiwo, the State Commandant, said the case was reported to the Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration Unit of the command by someone close to the girl.

Taiwo said the incident happened at Imomo-Ijebu in Ijebu North-East local government area of the state.

He noted that the suspect had confessed to having slept with his daughter, saying it was the work of the devil.

He added that the matter would be investigated and if the suspect was found guilty, he would be prosecuted accordingly, saying that fathers assaulting their daughters is now rampant in society.

The commandant explained that parents according to the Child Right Act had the duty of protecting their children, adding that parents and guardians should ensure they watch over their children at all time.

The suspect said, he slept with the victim only once when her mother traveled.

Balogun, who regretted his action, however, said that the victim was not his biological daughter, saying that her mother brought her to his house when she was just 10 years old.

Speaking with journalist, the victim said her father had forcefully slept with her four times, saying he was lying that he was not his biological father.

She said that the last one he did, he promised to give her N1,000 to allow him sleep with her, but she refused, that was when he forcefully slept with her.

She said she had reported the issue to her mother severally but she never believed her.

Vanguard News Nigeria