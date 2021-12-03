Nigeria remains our key market — Radisson Group

From left — Thys Van Der Merwe, General Manager, Radisson Hotel, Ikeja; Christophe Noel, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja; Rita Opiah, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments, Victoria Island; William McIntyre, Regional Director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group; Ahmed Raza, General Manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, and Saeed Salman, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Abeokuta, at the Media Networking event held recently by Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Regional Director, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, William McIntyre, has reiterated that Nigeria remains a key market for them as they expand their reach across West Africa.

Speaking in Lagos recently, he said their objective in Nigeria, which he described as the largest economy of the African continent, is to increase their portfolio by 50%, by 2025.

He said Since opening their first hotel in Nigeria in 2011, the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos V.I. that their portfolio has grown to nine properties open and under development in the country.

“Five which are operating in Lagos and Abeokuta and spread across our award-winning upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, the upscale Radisson brand and the upper midscale brand Park Inn by Radisson.

“The prime focus of our expansion is the capital city of Abuja, followed by Lagos and Port Harcourt.”

“Four properties are currently under development in Abuja and Lagos: Radisson Collection Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, Radisson Collection Hotel Emerald Grand Hotel & Spa, Radisson Blu Hotel Abuja City Centre and Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu, all scheduled to open by 2025.

“We foresee developing each of our six brands in Nigeria which includes our newest Radisson Individuals brand to support potential conversions.

William McIntyre noted that their ambitious expansion plans and the success of their hotels in Nigeria, even through difficult periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is only possible because of their wonderful partners and passionate teams.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners for their continued trust and our team members for the endless hard work and dedication.

“This industry would not be what it is without you.

“I would also like to thank Christophe and his team for welcoming us so warmly and hosting us so graciously at the wonderful Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja.”

Vanguard News Nigeria