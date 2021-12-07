Missing child: My accusers would soon be exposed ― Prophet Alfa

lt was all about envy

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Prophet Babatunde Alfa after his release from prison in Ondo

The founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, in Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, who just regained his freedom has said that his accusers would soon be exposed by God.

Prophet Alfa who spoke after his release from Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure, the state capital said he was delivered by God’s mercies.

According to him “I’m free, I’m now a free man. God pulled me out with mercy. He delivered me from the walls of the prison. He delivered me from false accusations. God delivered me from the tribulation of envy.

“I was picked from the church straight to the prison. This tribulation started on a Sunday service.

“I have cried to God to expose all those behind the matter. No matter how powerful they are, Jesus will expose them. The blood and water in their body will begin to decay.

“Any man or woman involved in how I was sent to prison without doing the proper investigation will soon be exposed. God, I thank you, thank you, Jesus.

Prophet Alfa regained his freedom from the facility after the Court set him free last week Friday.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, had last week Friday set aside the judgement of the Ondo State High Court that sentenced the founder to life imprisonment over a two-count charge of conspiring, aiding and abetting the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church in 2019.

Alfa is the founder of Sotitobire Church where the mother of the missing boy, Mrs Modupe Kolawole dropped him during a Sunday service.

