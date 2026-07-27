Gbajabiamila is innocent in alleged fake agency saga – Analyst

Gbajabiamila

A Nigerian socio-political analyst, Mr Urhobo Atsemudiara, has insisted that Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, is innocent of any wrongdoing in the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged fake agency saga, saying there is no credible evidence linking him to the matter.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, Atsemudiara said public discourse on the issue should be driven by facts established through investigations rather than speculation or public sentiment.

According to him, there is no verifiable basis to conclude that Gbajabiamila played any role in the alleged activities, urging Nigerians to allow the appropriate authorities to complete their investigations before reaching conclusions.

“The Tinubu administration, through this fake agency exposure, is clearly confronting the same secret cabal forces that challenged previous governments. These are the same elements that have contributed to the Federal Government’s inability to fully benefit from the vast mineral resources in Northern Nigeria due to insecurity and banditry,” he said.

Atsemudiara argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is confronting entrenched interests that have long undermined governance and the country’s economic potential.

“One thing many Nigerians have not noticed is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fighting for the best interests of the country, and only a President like him can confront this kind of battle,” he added.

The analyst maintained that allegations alone should not be treated as proof of guilt, stressing that every individual is entitled to due process under the law.

He urged Nigerians to refrain from condemning public officials in the court of public opinion until competent authorities conclude their investigations and present verified findings.

According to him, accountability should be based on credible evidence rather than assumptions, rumours or narratives circulating on social media.

Atsemudiara also called for greater public confidence in investigative institutions, noting that premature conclusions could undermine efforts to establish the truth behind the alleged fake agency saga.

The controversy has continued to attract public attention and differing opinions across the country. However, the analyst maintained that no one, including Gbajabiamila, should be considered culpable until investigations produce evidence establishing any wrongdoing.

He added that the focus should remain on uncovering the facts and ensuring that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law, while those not implicated should not be unfairly linked to the allegations.