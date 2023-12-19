Violence: Self styled prophet; five others bag two-year jail term in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure High Court has sentenced a self style prophet and spiritual leader of Aiyetoro in Ilaje council area of Ondo State, Oluwambe Ojagbohumi to two-year in prison for violence and breach of peace.

Delivering judgement, Justice David Kolawole, said Ojagbohunmi and others were found guilty of three of the 10-count charge preferred against them by the office of the states Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Babatunde Falodun,Ojagbohumi, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla were charged to court over the violence that erupted in Aiyetoro community in January 11, 2018.

Some of the 10 count charges read “That you Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla on or about the 11th of January, 2018 around 9.00 a.m. at Aiyetoro community, Ilaje Local Government in the Okitipupa Judicial Division did conspire with others now at large to commit felony to wit: Armed Robbery.”

“Oluwambe Ojagbohumi, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla and others now at large on or about the 11th of January, 2018 around 5.30 a.m. at Aiyetoro Community, Ilaje Local Government in the Okitipupa Judicial Division did rob Ashogbon Omowale in his house of his laptop and a sum of #380.000.00 and at the time of the robbery you were armed with offensive weapons to wit: guns and cutlasses.”

The convicts were accused of robbing Temitope Olowodasa of a sum of N270,000.00 in his house and at the time of the robbery they were armed with offensive weapons to wit: guns and cutlasses contrary to Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Also, the convicts and others at large were accused of robbing Igoli Akinlana of four Industrial Sewing Machines valued #800,000.00, four Plasma TV valued #448,000.00 and a cash sum of #635,000.00 in his house and at the time of the robbery they were armed with Firearms and Offensive Weapons such as guns, cutlasses, axes and others.

Also, Ojagbohumi, Akinluwa, Ikuyelorimi, Lemamu, Eyekole and Okenla were accused of conspiracy conspire to commit felony to wit: malicious damage to property contrary to Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, Eyekole, was accused of an attempt to murder one Olu Obolo by shooting him with a gun contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

While the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them, the court however convicted them of malicious damage to property contrary to section 37 of the criminal code, laws of the State.

Justice Kolawole also sentenced Eyekole to five years in prison with hard labour for attempted murder of Obolo during the violence that erupted in the community.

While the justice Kolawole discharged and acquitted the convicts of armed robbery conspiracy, he however gave an option of fine for count six, seven and eight that related to malicious damage of property.

They were to pay N300.000.00 each as value for the damaged properties and N50.000.00 as option of fine for the offences committed by the convicts.

Also, the judge asked them to sign memorandum of understanding to maintain peace in the community.

Justice Kolawole added that the convicts “would be held responsible for any breach of peace in the community if they opted to pay the fine and the fine would be returned in case of violation of the peace accord.