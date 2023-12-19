Violence: Ondo court sentences prophet, 5 others to 2 years in prison

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—An Akure High Court has sentenced a self-styled prophet and spiritual leader of Aiyetoro in the Ilaje council area of Ondo State, Oluwambe Ojagbohumi, to two years in prison for violence and breach of peace.

Delivering the judgement, Justice David Kolawole said Ojagbohunmi and others were found guilty of three of the 10-count charges preferred against them by the office of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Babatunde Falodun, Ojagbohumi, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla were charged in court over the violence that erupted in Aiyetoro community on January 11, 2018.

The convicts were accused of robbing Temitope Olowodasa of N270,000 in his house and at the time of the robbery they were armed with offensive weapons to wit: guns and cutlasses contrary to Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Also, the convicts and others at large were accused of robbing Igoli Akinlana of four Industrial Sewing Machines valued at N800,000.00, four Plasma TVs valued at n448,000.00 and a cash sum of N635,000.00 in his house and at the time of the robbery they were armed with firearms and offensive weapons such as guns, cutlasses, axes and others.

However, Eyekole was accused of an attempt to murder one Olu Obolo by shooting him with a gun contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

While the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them, the court, however, convicted them of malicious damage to property contrary to section 37 of the criminal code, laws of the state.