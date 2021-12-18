Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of a Facebook rebrand raised millions of collective eyebrows. The new name of the world’s most popular social networking site was released to the world: Meta.

The metaverse is seen by Zuckerberg, as well as many other tech entrepreneurs, as the future of the internet. New and innovative cryptocurrencies, like Metahero (HERO) and HUH Token (HUH), and NFTs are key facets of the Metaverse.

The COVID-19 pandemic has blurred the lines between reality and the digital world, forcing us to lean on technology even more than before. From socialising remotely, to working from home and advanced augmented reality gaming, all of the ingredients for a fully immersive online world are beginning to fall into place. It is inarguable that having eyes on the future is important, but some have criticised the metaverse as a step too far.

Metahero’s (HERO) Hopes for the Metaverse and HUH Token’s (HUH) Strong Start Are Causes for Optimism.

Metahero (HERO)

One of the most ambitious projects to emerge on the heels of the metaverse is Metahero (HERO). At the heart of Metahero is the combination of 3D scanning technology with NFT smart contracts. This process creates unique digital versions of real-world physical items. Physical works of art can become ultra-realistic NFTs, and that is not all. People can be scanned and enter the metaverse as avatars that resemble themselves.

Metahero have partnered with leading gaming, music, and fashion tech group Wolf Studio. There are plans to install 12 scanning chambers in popular and accessible areas in major cities, and the first is already up and running in Doha, Qatar. HERO tokens will be required to use these scanners, and holding HERO will grant access to their ecosystem. Metahero aims to be a bridge between the physical and the digital.

HUH Token (HUH)

HUH Token (HUH) is breaking new ground in a slightly different way, albeit with similarly ambitious plans. It has been styled as the world’s first “utimeme.” This term is a portmanteau of ‘utility’ and ‘meme’, and reflects how HUH should be seen. HUH Token brings the popularity and fun community of a meme coin, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), with the usefulness of a utility coin.

The community that HUH seeks to create is called HUH Nation. An intelligent referral system inbuilt since the coin’s launch on the 6th of December feeds into this. For existing holders, there is a serious incentive to share and encourage others to invest in HUH. 10% of the amount that a referee initially invests into HUH is given to the referrer.

There is also the automatic incremental increases that reward long term holding, which is achieved by attaching a small fee to each HUH transaction and reallocating it amongst the community. HUH token’s roadmap includes an eventual NFT marketplace, as well as an app and social CRM system to further boost customer engagement and a real feel of a community.

HERO is up an astonishing 8130% since its launch in July 2021. Over a much shorter period, HUH has increased by over 3000%, having only launched on the 6th of December 2021. If it continues on a similar trajectory to HERO, HUH Token looks like a very promising investment. With both one eye on the metaverse, and holding community very close to its heart, HUH is definitely one to watch.

