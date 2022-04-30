The increasing popularity of digital finance continues to attract investors from all over the world. There are plenty of investors that have become self-made crypto millionaires. Don’t miss this opportunity!

The Profitable Nature Of Crypto

Unlike real-world currencies, third-party intermediaries and vulnerable economies, the trust in Digital Finance continues to grow. Beginner investors often wonder if the volatility of the market is something to worry about.

An expert investor would say that the volatility of the market is actually something you can benefit from. How? The discrepancies in crypto trading prices help investors make millions as you can buy coins for low and sell for higher when the price value rises.

Possible Money Making Coins This May

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin was launched in 2011 and its creators confirmed that the currency attempted to follow the successful steps of the first market-leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. It became famous as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.”

The network was developed on an open-source global payment system of decentralised finance (DeFi) and as such, it provides independent transactions with no need for a central authority control or third-party intermediaries.

Not only does the network surpass others in the market, but it is also faster in terms of block generation rate and transaction confirmation time. The Litecoin platform also offers instant near-zero cost payments. Additionally, LTC is the native currency of the network and is a peer-to-peer (P2P) digital finance currency. The Litecoin price today is around $103 with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $755 Million with a live market cap of $7.2 Billion.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot was launched in 2020 and it bills itself as an open-source sharded multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialised blockchain. This feature is innovative in the market as it interoperates between blockchains.

The network is adored by investors as it successfully solves issues with data interchange between blockchains, promoting efficiency and more scalable blockchains. This allows for a more effortless cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types.

The DOT token has asserted its position in the market due to its future-proof innovative technology. Polkadot has been called the investment of the future.

The Polkadot price today is $17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $759 Million. It has a current market cap of $17.5 Billion.

Parody Coin (PARO)

Parody Coin Token is a deflationary utility coin and is the governing crypto of the Parody Ecosystem; more so, the coin was designed to improve the user experience within the network. Parody Coin is known for its many passive-income options.

The network and the system allow you to mint, trade, and access the utility of parodies of famous NFTs on initially the BNB Chain and other blockchains. You can also operate the DApps launched in the Paroverse as the ecosystem’s metaverse allows you to interact with virtual worlds via NFT parodies.

Likewise, investors utilise services such as:

Parody Bridge, where PARO coins can be sent to other blockchains; Parody Swap, a place for investors to trade crypto coins on any blockchain for PARO coins Paroflection mechanism, that allows users to render rewards in the native PARO token.

As previously mentioned, the ecosystem is powered by the Parody Coin which is a BEP-20 meme token. During its Initial DEX Offering (IDO), 300 million PARO coins were pre-mined on PancakeSwap. The current price for the PARO Token is $0.002.

