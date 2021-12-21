Osimhen

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

SUPER Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has assured Nigerians he is ready in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January, if picked by senior national team handlers.

Osimhen confirmed his availability to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the NFF President Amaju Pinnick, during a phone call on Tuesday evening.

READ ALSO:Eagles – pawns in the politics of Nigerian football

The striker returned to training some days back after undergoing surgery following the horrific face injury sustained in a serie A clash last month.

Osimhen also took to his verified Twitter handle to announce his readiness to be part of the continental football showpiece in Cameroon.

“I am 100% ready to represent Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON, if I am picked by the coaches,” Osimhen said.