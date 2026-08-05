Panic in Benue community as residents raise alarm over armed herders’ sighting

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Residents of Borikyo community in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State have raised the alarm over the reported movement of suspected armed herders in parts of the area, calling on security agencies to urgently intervene to prevent a possible attack.

The residents alleged that the suspected armed men were sighted moving through Tse Iortseghen, Haachigh, Tse Tor, the residence of late Afuluka Dyodon, and Tse Nyamkume, triggering fear among farmers and other members of the community.

A youth leader in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the suspected armed men were carrying firearms and cutlasses while moving around farmlands, forcing some farmers to suspend their activities over fears of possible attacks.

He further claimed that about eight armed individuals were sighted together at Tse Nyamkume, near Tse Adigi in Borikyo, with each allegedly carrying a firearm.

The development, according to the source, has heightened tension in the community as residents fear the movement of the armed men could be a sign of a possible attack.

“We have seen these armed men moving around our farmlands. They are carrying guns and cutlasses, and the entire community is living in fear. We appeal to security agencies to act before anything terrible happens,” he said.

The residents urged the military, police and other security agencies to verify the report, intensify surveillance and increase patrols in the affected communities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Another resident appealed to government authorities not to ignore the warning signs, stressing that early intervention could prevent loss of lives and displacement of villagers.

“We don’t want to wait until people are killed before security personnel respond. We are pleading for immediate action to protect our communities and our means of livelihood,” the resident said.

They also advised community members to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement in isolated areas and farmlands, and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, DSP Peter Aondongu, said he was yet to receive any report on the development.