FG orders crackdown on assaults against health workers after 18 attacks

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate implementation of measures to protect health workers nationwide following revelations that at least 18 cases of assault, intimidation and harassment were recorded across federal tertiary health institutions within the past year.

The directive followed the submission of the report of the Ministerial Committee on the Harassment of Health Workers by Security Personnel, constituted after the confrontation between operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and health workers at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, in May 2026.

The incident, which disrupted clinical services and led to industrial action, prompted the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to investigate rising cases of threats against healthcare workers across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kachollom, said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, had accepted the committee’s recommendations and directed their immediate implementation.

The committee, after reviewing reports from federal tertiary health institutions and engaging professional bodies, regulatory agencies, security organisations and human rights groups, concluded that the Uyo incident was not an isolated case.

According to the report, the 18 incidents involved patients, relatives, members of the public and security personnel, resulting in physical injuries, psychological trauma, destruction of hospital property, disruption of healthcare services and industrial actions.

The committee identified poor communication, prolonged waiting periods, inadequate staffing, poor infrastructure, emotional distress, abuse of authority and lack of clear security protocols as factors contributing to attacks on health workers.

To address the situation, the Federal Government directed that anyone found to have assaulted, threatened, intimidated or harassed a health worker should be investigated and prosecuted under existing criminal, civil or administrative laws where evidence supports such action.

The government said the absence of a specific law on violence against health workers would not prevent offenders from facing prosecution, adding that available legal sanctions and remedies would be applied where necessary.

As part of the measures, all federal tertiary health institutions have been directed to strengthen security arrangements, establish Violence Prevention Teams and improve surveillance systems, visitor identification procedures and access control, particularly around emergency units and other sensitive areas.

The hospitals are also required to appoint liaison officers to coordinate with security agencies while ensuring that security operations do not compromise patient safety, interrupt medical services or violate confidentiality.

The government further directed that all cases of assault or harassment in health facilities must be promptly reported, investigated and documented, with affected workers receiving institutional support and serious cases referred to relevant authorities.

Hospital managements were also instructed to improve complaint resolution mechanisms, enhance communication with patients and train staff in conflict prevention and de-escalation techniques.

The ministry disclosed that broader recommendations from the committee would be presented to the next National Council on Health for consideration as a national framework applicable to federal, state and private healthcare institutions.

Speaking on the development, Prof. Pate said the safety of healthcare workers remained a priority for the government.

“Health workers dedicate their lives to caring for Nigerians and must be able to carry out their duties in an environment that is safe, secure and free from violence, intimidation or harassment.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with all relevant institutions to protect our health workforce, uphold the rule of law and ensure that healthcare delivery is never compromised,” he said.

The ministry added that implementation of the directives would be monitored through periodic progress reports submitted to the coordinating minister.

It reaffirmed that no grievance, disagreement or official assignment could justify violence against health workers or disruption of healthcare delivery, warning that offenders would be held accountable under the law.