Charles Obule

A PDP Chieftain in Sapele Local Government Area Comr Lucky Ighoyota has felicitated with Chief Charles Akporofuoma Obule over his appointment as Okakuro (Head of Esezi ruling house and member of Udogun Supreme Council of Okpe Traditional Council by Orodje of Okpe Kingdom.

Ighoyota in a congratulatory message commended Obule for his contributions towards ensuring a better life for the people of Okpe Kingdom.

He also thanked the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom for his fatherly role and love over the kingdom.

Ighoyota Who has officially declared his interest to contest for the Sapele Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly said that all hands must be on deck to better the life of Sapele people.

He also reaffirmed his support for Government Okowa Led administration saying that his Vision is in line with the Stronger Delta Agenda policy and bringing development to the grassroots.