By Elizabeth Osayande

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said educational institutions must update their curricula to bridge the gap between them and industries that are to engage their products.

He said doing that would help them align with global best practices and happenings.

He stated this on Thursday while delivering the convocation lecture at the Mountain Top University, speaking on “Quest for excellence: The nexus of faith, knowledge and resilience.”

The governor called on the graduating students to use the knowledge got to create value locally and internationally; and in addition take active participation in politics.

“Our future leaders, democracy is expressive and expansive. I will enjoin you all to take part in the political process and become active in determining the future of this great nation.

“If you leave the space for others to determine your future by sitting on the fence, the implication is that their vision may not be in tandem with your dreams.

“Your academic certificates are the entrance qualification to the school of life . You cannot afford to stop learning.

“Not even in this 21st Century when the scope and spheres of education continue to change and broaden. 35 years ago, we hear stories of how secondary school leavers are begged to take up jobs. At that time, education is but a certificate.

“But in the 21st Century, education is no more a certificate but now what one must conceptualise.

“With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us and the rate at which technology is advancing, it is critical that we have sufficiently educated and skilled workforce to be able to drive competitiveness.

“I am sorry to say that currently there is a mismatch between industry demands and the education curriculum.

“So, our education institutions need to update their curricular to align with the direction in which the world is going.

“If we ignore this, our young people will have irrelevant qualifications that the society will be unable to benefit from,” Abiodun said.

In addition, he also called for research institutions to proffer solutions that would address security challenges facing the country.

His words: “To MTU and the entire academic world, this is an opportunity to reflect on the fact that the world is been ravaged and significantly altered by various events such as climate change; security, terrorism, banditry, kidnaping and Covid-19 pandemic among others.

“It is, therefore, pertinent that our research institutions and scholars turn their attention to finding solutions to these myriad of challenges facing humanity in general.

“You should exercise the faith, conduct research, be resilient and come up with solutions to stem the tide.”

Explaining the topic of the lecture, the governor said: “By inductive reasoning, faith like fate could throw up a lot of issues to dissect.

“While fate could dig a lot of trenches on your path, faith on the other hand will give you hope, belief or trust that you can scale or avoid the trenches.

“Knowledge, however, will teach you how ; yet resilience is what imbues you with the attitudes and stamina that it takes time and process to overcome.

“Such is the dynamism of all these three notions — faith, knowledge and resilience.”

