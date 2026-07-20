Police foil kidnap, cattle rustling attempts, rescue victim in Katsina

Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State has foiled separate kidnapping and cattle rustling attempts in Funtua and Musawa Local Government Areas (LGAs), rescuing one kidnapped victim and recovering 15 rustled cows.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Katsina.

Aliyu said that in the latest operation, credible intelligence received on Sunday indicated that suspected armed bandits were moving rustled cattle across the border between Funtua and Dandume LGAs.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Central Police Station, Funtua, swiftly mobilised a team of operatives to the area.

“On arrival, the bandits opened fire on the operatives, who responded with superior firepower, forcing the suspects to flee into a nearby forest.

“During a search of the area, the operatives rescued one kidnapped victim, identified as Hafiza Rabiu, unharmed, and recovered seven rustled cows.

“The victim was medically examined and reunited with her family,” he said.

The police spokesman added that in a related operation on July 17, the command received a distress call that armed bandits had invaded Kuru Village in Musawa LGA and rustled cattle.

According to him, the DPO of Musawa Division, in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, mobilised to the scene and trailed the suspects into a nearby bush.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the bandits opened fire on the security team, which responded with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to abandon the stolen livestock and escape.

He said eight cows were recovered during the operation, as efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Umar-Fage, commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved in the operations.

He quoted Umar-Fage, also appreciating members of the public for providing timely information that contributed to the successful operations.

The Commissioner, according to the PPRO, urged residents to sustain their support for the police in the fight against crime and criminality across the state. (NAN)