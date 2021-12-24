By Moses Nosike

The introduction of Hollandia Zero Yoghurt last year generated a lot of excitement amongst consumers inclined to a healthy lifestyle and interested in enjoying the natural taste and nutrition of yoghurt with Zero Added Sugar, Zero Artificial Sweeteners & Zero Lactose.

Brand analysts and nutritionists have also commended the product launch campaign tagged “So Much Yoghurt Goodness, Zero Compromise” for its boldness in highlighting the product value to drive preference and purchase intentions. They concluded that the campaign reflects deep insights on the shift in consumption pattern as a result of growing health and lifestyle consciousness in the country.

Fatimah Ladipo, a nutritionist in Lagos stated that regular consumption of low fat drinking yoghurt like Hollandia Zero Yoghurt is beneficial for overall health, as it helps keep your calories and protein intake in check. According to her, “It does this by regulating your hunger hormones, upping your metabolism and keeps you feeling full.”

Koffi Benson, a brand executive with Wingplus Communication said that the absence of lactose and artificial sweeteners coupled with the natural Yoghurt taste were key considerations for making the switch to Hollandia Zero Yoghurt.

He stated, “I am a health conscious consumer and always on the lookout for low sugar and nourishing beverage options as part of my health routine. Hollandia Zero Yoghurt fits the bill with its natural Yoghurt taste and absence of artificial sweeteners.”

Hollandia Zero Yoghurt contains all the goodness and nourishment of drinking yoghurt with the added benefits of Vitamins A, B1, B2, B5, B12, H, Calcium, Potassium, Iron and Protein. It is also a low-fat drinking yoghurt which makes it the perfect choice for weight-conscious consumers.

According to Hollandia Zero Yoghurt Brand Manager, Mrs. Bose Ogunyemi, the need to stay healthy has necessitated more people to adopt beverages tailored precisely to meet their specific lifestyle nutrition needs.