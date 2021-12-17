The new President, Guild of Medical Directors, Dr Abiodun Kuti, has said the Guild intends to reverse the trend of medical tourism in Nigeria.

Kuti, in a statement said the new executives of the Guild were elected in Kaduna recently.

He said, “As the new GMD president, my goal is to reverse medical tourism by encouraging the Nigeria private hospitals to be able to handle the cases seen with improved technology and expertise.



“Getting better health financing facilitation which should be with single digit loan terms will help our members in delivering quality health care to the people.

“Convincing Nigerian doctors in the Diaspora for exchange programme and trainings with their contemporaries in Nigeria will also help in reversing the trend of medical tourism in the country.”



Other new executives are, Hassan Ibrahim (Vice president I), Obina Anikwe (Vice president II), Chito Umana (Vice president III), Dupe Abiola (Treasurer), Samuel Adebayo (Secretary), Abimbola Sylva (Assistant Secretary), Simisola Ajasa (PRO), Olufemi Babalola (Ex Officio I), Zik Ikeorha (Ex Officio II), Onyekachukwu Enweani (Social Secretary).