Geregu Power: Yari assures investors of financial commitments

Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

GUSAU — Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, has assured investors and other stakeholders of the board’s commitment to meeting the company’s financial obligations.

Yari gave the assurance in a statement on the company’s outstanding bond obligations, saying the board remained determined to uphold its commitments to bondholders and trustees.

He said the development marked a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen investor confidence, preserve shareholder value and maintain high standards of corporate governance.

Geregu Power Plc confirmed that its outstanding bond obligations were fully settled on August 19, 2026.

“Our Board is fully committed to meeting Geregu’s financial obligations to its bondholders and trustees. I am pleased to confirm that payment has just been effected in line with our obligations,” Yari said.

He assured stakeholders that the board would continue to take all necessary measures to protect the interests of bondholders and shareholders.

The company also disclosed that it was working constructively with relevant parties to resolve legacy administrative matters that predated the current board, stressing that the process would not affect its capacity to meet its bond obligations.

Yari further reaffirmed the board’s support for the transformation of Nigeria’s power sector under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said Geregu Power would continue to play a significant role in the power sector by supporting reliable electricity generation.

The company said it would issue formal confirmation of the settlement upon completion of the payment process and continue to provide bondholders, trustees and other stakeholders with updates on material developments.

Geregu Power added that it remained focused on delivering sustainable and efficient power generation as part of its contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.