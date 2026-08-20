Ayra Starr’s album ‘Starrgirl’ debuts at number 3 on Spotify UK chart

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has debuted at No. 3 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut UK chart with her latest album, “STARRGIRL”.

According to @hypetribeng, the album ranked third on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut UK chart following its release on Aug. 14.

“STARRGIRL” is a 16-track album featuring Nigerian artistes Wizkid and Rema, alongside international artistes including ZAYN, Leon Thomas, kwn, Theodora and Danny Ocean.

The album is Ayra Starr’s third studio project, following her debut album, “19 & Dangerous”, released in 2021, and sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21”, released in 2024.

The feat adds to Ayra Starr’s growing chart presence following the release of the album on August 14.

(NAN)