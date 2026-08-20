2027: Cleric urges youths to emulate Davido’s role in Osun poll

PORT HARCOURT — As campaigns for the 2027 general elections commence, former National Security Director of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Eugene Ogu, has urged Nigerian youths to emulate the civic engagement demonstrated by Afrobeat music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, during the recent Osun State governorship election.

Ogu, who spoke in Port Harcourt on Wednesday while reflecting on the August 15 election, expressed concern over possible victimisation of Davido because of his outspoken support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who won the poll.

He commended the musician for what he described as courage and active participation in the electoral process, urging relevant authorities and Nigerians to ensure his safety.

The cleric also questioned reports that prominent Nigerians, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and businessman Aliko Dangote, had contacted Davido during the election and urged him to pull down a social media post.

Ogu said calls from individuals of such stature could have far-reaching implications, urging Nigerians and the international community to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the alleged contacts and Dangote’s reported connection with the Osun election.

He said the participation of Osun voters and the role played by Davido demonstrated that Nigerians could resist attempts to manipulate elections.

According to him, the development offered hope ahead of the 2027 general elections, but he warned against any action that could threaten Davido or other celebrities who might become prominent voices in the electoral process.

Ogu also decried the worsening economic hardship in the country, comparing the situation to the biblical Samaria, where severe hunger led to desperate acts.

He alleged that economic hardship had pushed some young Nigerians into kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, while forcing some women into prostitution as a means of survival.

The cleric further expressed concern over alleged sexual exploitation in tertiary institutions and the increasing cases of suicide, which he attributed to economic difficulties and inability to meet family responsibilities.

He urged Nigerian youths to participate actively in the 2027 elections by voting, protecting their ballots and following the collation process until the final results are announced.

“It was so embarrassing to see the Senate President, who is supposed to be the custodian of the law, with about 19 APC governors and political thugs invade Osun with billions to pervert the election result against the electoral law.

“But they were frustrated by the resilience of Osun people and Davido. They are my heroes,” he said.

Ogu also condemned what he described as the use of food items and monetary inducements to influence voters, saying the practice had contributed to the deterioration of living conditions in the country.

He urged Nigerians to learn from the Osun election and reject attempts to manipulate the electoral process in 2027.

The PFN leader further cautioned Nigerians against allowing religious and ethnic sentiments to determine their voting decisions, urging them to support candidates based on competence and integrity.