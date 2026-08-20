2027: Lagos APC declares readiness for Tinubu’s re-election campaign

President Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared its readiness to mobilise voters across the state for the party’s 2027 presidential campaign, with President Bola Tinubu as its candidate.

The party said its structures across the state had been energised and would take the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to every ward, community and polling unit.

Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who spoke on Wednesday, said the commencement of the presidential campaign marked the beginning of intensified mobilisation to consolidate the party’s gains, strengthen the Renewed Hope mandate and secure victory in 2027.

“As the APC commenced the 2027 presidential election campaign, Lagos stands ready and well equipped for the task of providing the necessary grassroots mobilisation and electoral strength for the victory of the party in the elections,” he said.

Ojelabi said the party had sustained ward-level meetings and stakeholder engagements across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

He added that women’s organisations, youth groups, market associations, community leaders, artisans and other critical stakeholders had also been actively engaged to ensure broad-based participation.

The party chairman said Lagos residents would readily identify with the APC because of what he described as visible projects delivered by the state government.

“In Lagos, the party will have no problem moving along with the people as the evidence of development is visible and measurable.

“From the operational Lagos Blue Line and Red Line rail projects to continued road construction and rehabilitation, urban renewal, human capital development and other people-friendly programmes, the state has continued to witness significant investment and visible progress,” he said.

Ojelabi also highlighted what the party described as reforms and investments undertaken by the Tinubu administration at the federal level.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration has pursued bold economic reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy and addressing long-standing structural challenges,” he said.

He listed the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and fiscal restructuring, alongside investments in infrastructure, transportation, education, healthcare, agriculture and social development.

The Lagos APC chairman also cited major road projects, including the 1,068km Superhighway, 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, 114.5km Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road, 465km Calabar-Abuja Superhighway, 700km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Superhighway and the 275km Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria Road.

According to him, the Federal Government is also pursuing policies aimed at attracting investment, strengthening Nigeria’s global economic standing and creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and create jobs.

He said the 2027 presidential election would provide an opportunity for the APC to present its achievements to Nigerians and make a case for continuity.

“For Lagos APC, the task is straightforward: take the message to the people. Every ward, every Local Government Area, every community and every polling unit will be engaged.

“The party will communicate the record, explain the policies and highlight the impact of APC-led governance at both state and federal levels.

“The objective is not merely to campaign, but to connect governance with the people and translate political organisation into electoral strength,” Ojelabi said.

He urged party members to remain committed to the mobilisation drive, saying the Lagos APC had the structure and experience required to deliver victory for the party.

“With a strong grassroots structure, experienced leadership and a clear record of governance achievements, Lagos APC is fully prepared for the task ahead.

“The structure is standing, the campaign has begun, the mobilisation has begun, the engagement has begun. The journey to victory has begun,” he said.