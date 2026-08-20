2027: Accord candidate unveils agenda, seeks closer egagement with Taraba constituents

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Accord Party candidate for Karim-Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Dr Kenneth Tijo, has unveiled his legislative agenda, promising closer engagement with constituents and greater attention to grassroots development.

Speaking in Jalingo during the unveiling of his legislative blueprint, Tijo said the constituency currently faced a gap in representation at the national level, which he pledged to bridge if elected.

He said his decision to contest was driven by the desire to bring government closer to the people and address pressing needs across the constituency.

According to him, the area requires more visible representation and direct engagement to ensure that the concerns of residents, particularly those at the grassroots, are effectively presented and addressed at the national level.

Tijo, a medical doctor, said his priorities would include peace and security initiatives in collaboration with relevant agencies, as well as efforts to attract critical federal infrastructure to the constituency.

He also listed education and healthcare among his priority areas, promising to facilitate the availability of anti-snake venom, which he identified as a major concern in some communities within the constituency.

The candidate further promised to facilitate employment opportunities for qualified constituents and support vocational skills acquisition programmes aimed at promoting self-reliance among residents.

He urged youths, elders and other community members to support his agenda, saying his administration would prioritise inclusive representation and development if elected.