By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Four persons have been arrested in Dagbala, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State for alleged involvement in illegal gold mining activities.

The Edo State government had earlier this year banned all mining activities in the community as a result of an alleged influx of illegal miners that resulted in skirmishes in the area but it was gathered that illegal mining had resumed in the area recently that even led to attacks and injuries to some persons who tried to resist the resumption of mining activities.

The suspects were apprehended by local vigilantes operating the community and they alleged to have been responsible for the attack and injuries on one Mr Peter Adelabu Kokumo at Oketegbe mining site.

Investigation by Vanguard showed that there is also division among some families over the ownership of the mining sites which has led to one section allegedly giving cover to the illegal miners.

A member of the community, Collins Nicholas, who addressed newsmen in Benin City on the development demanded for the prosecution of those arrested in connection with illegal mining in the community.

The Aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Security matters, Haruna Yusuf also confirmed the arrest of four miners and noted that the matter is being handled by the police Command in Benin.

According to Nicholas, “Presently, illegal mining still strives in my community day and night. Those benefiting boasted that they are untouchable.”

He alleged that some people were using the name of the community’s traditional head who he said is bedridden to write petitions against those opposed to them in Dagbala.

“This is a traditional ruler that is bedridden and can’t even talk nor make decisions. On the 10th of November, 2021, we were invited to the state CID on allegation of threat to life and breach of peace but to our dismay the said petitioners didn’t show up. We are demanding that the petitioners should be produced.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs said he was expecting briefing from the police in the area but sources in the Area Command in Igarra, headquarter of the local government area told Vanguard that “Four people were arrested for illegal mining and have been sent to the state Command in Benin City.”

Vanguard News Nigeria