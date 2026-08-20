The most expensive communication mistake professionals make, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

A colleague once sent me a project brief that was, by any measure, impressively detailed. Three pages of specifications, timelines broken down by week, deliverables listed with precision. When I asked a clarifying question about the project’s underlying purpose, she seemed surprised. “It’s all in the document,” she said. And it was. Every word was clear, and every sentence was grammatically sound. Yet I had no idea what problem we were actually trying to solve or why it mattered.

This happens more often than we acknowledge. A manager writes a carefully worded email about a policy change and is bewildered when half the team misunderstands it. A consultant delivers a presentation with crisp bullet points and discovers later that the client took away something entirely different from what was intended. An academic writes an article that colleagues in the same field interpret in contradictory ways. In each case, the communicator did everything right according to the usual standards. The language was precise, and the structure was logical. The terminology, too, was accurate. The problem lies not in what was said, but in an assumption about how communication works.

Most professionals operate on the belief that clarity is primarily a matter of expression. If we choose the right words, structure our thoughts logically, and eliminate ambiguity from our sentences, we will be understood. This seems reasonable. It aligns with what we were taught in school about good writing. It matches our experience of reading well-crafted prose. When we encounter confusion, our instinct is to clarify our language further, to add more detail, to be even more precise.

This instinct, however well-intentioned, misses something fundamental about how meaning actually gets made.

Consider a senior executive who announces to her team, “We need to be more strategic going forward.” She knows exactly what she means. She has spent weeks thinking about the company’s direction, analyzing market trends, and identifying where the team’s efforts should focus. The word “strategic” carries all of that context for her. It is shorthand for a complex set of priorities and trade-offs that feel obvious from her vantage point.

Her team hears something different. To one person, “strategic” means focusing on long-term projects rather than quick wins. To another, it means aligning more closely with what senior leadership wants. To a third, it signals that some of their current work is now considered unimportant. Each interpretation is reasonable. Each is based on that person’s experience, their understanding of the organization, and what they believe the executive values. The word itself has not changed. What has changed is the context each listener brings to it.

This is where precision fails us. The executive could have been more specific. She could have listed exactly which initiatives to prioritize and which to deprioritize. But even that level of detail would not guarantee shared understanding, because understanding is not simply a matter of decoding words. It is a matter of interpretation, and interpretation depends on context that often remains invisible to the speaker.

The field of pragmatics offers a useful framework for thinking about this. Pragmatics examines how context shapes meaning, how the same words can mean different things in different situations, and how much of what we communicate is actually implied rather than stated. From this perspective, meaning does not reside in words themselves. It emerges in the space between speaker and listener, shaped by what each person knows, assumes, and expects.

This raises an important question: if clarity is not just about precise expression, what is it about?

It begins with recognizing that your listener is not starting from the same place you are. When you have spent days or weeks thinking about an idea, it feels self-evident. The logic seems clear. The connections seem obvious. But your listener has not been on that journey with you. They are encountering your conclusion without having followed your reasoning. What feels like a small leap to you may feel like a chasm to them.

I notice this frequently in academic writing. A scholar will present an argument that makes perfect sense within their theoretical framework, using terminology that has specific meanings in their field. To someone outside that framework, the same argument can seem opaque or even nonsensical, not because the language is imprecise, but because the reader does not share the conceptual scaffolding that makes the argument coherent. The problem is not that the scholar failed to define their terms. The problem is that they assumed a shared context that does not exist.

The same dynamic plays out in professional settings. A project manager might say, “We need to move faster on this,” assuming everyone understands what “faster” means in this context. Does it mean cutting corners? Does it mean working longer hours? Does it mean simplifying the scope? The manager knows which one she means, but that knowledge lives in her head, not in the words themselves.

Perhaps the most expensive version of this mistake occurs in leadership communication. Leaders often speak in abstractions because they are thinking at a high level, synthesizing information from multiple sources, and trying to articulate a vision that encompasses many moving parts. This is appropriate to their role. The difficulty arises when they assume that their team interprets those abstractions the same way they do. A leader says, “We need to innovate,” and means something specific about taking calculated risks in product development. The team hears it as permission to experiment wildly, or as criticism that their current work is not innovative enough, or as corporate jargon that does not mean anything at all.

The gap between intended meaning and interpreted meaning is not a failure of language. It is a feature of how language works. Words are not containers that carry meaning from one person to another. They are prompts that invite interpretation, and interpretation is always shaped by the interpreter’s context, experience, and expectations.

This has practical implications for how we approach communication. If clarity is not primarily about precision, then achieving it requires a different set of practices. It requires thinking about what your listener already knows and does not know. It requires making your reasoning visible, not just your conclusions. It requires checking whether your abstractions mean the same thing to your audience that they mean to you.

It also requires humility about the limits of your own perspective. When someone misunderstands you, the instinctive response is to assume they were not paying attention or that they lack the background to grasp what you are saying. Sometimes that is true. More often, they are interpreting your words through a different lens, one that is just as valid as yours but that leads to a different conclusion.

I have learned to ask more questions before I assume I have been clear. Not “Does this make sense?” which almost always elicits a yes, but questions that reveal how the other person is interpreting what I have said. “What do you see as the main priority here?” or “How does this connect to what you are already working on?” These questions often surface misalignments that would otherwise remain hidden until they caused problems.

The most expensive communication mistake professionals make is not using imprecise language. It is assuming that precision is enough. It is believing that if we just choose the right words, we will be understood, without recognizing that understanding happens in the listener’s mind, not in our sentences. Clarity requires not only expressing ourselves well, but also understanding how our expression will be received, what context our listener brings, and where our reasoning might diverge from theirs.

This is harder than simply being precise. It requires us to step outside our own perspective and imagine how our words land in someone else’s world. But it is also more effective because in the end, communication is not about what we say but is about what gets heard. And what gets heard depends on far more than the words we choose.