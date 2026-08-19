Mining Marshals hail Nigerian Army for handing over illegal miners

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have commended the Nigerian Army for synergy and cooperation in the fight against illegal mining, following the arrest and handover of 18 suspected illegal miners apprehended at an illegal mining site in Izom, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The suspects were arrested by troops of the 102 Guard Battalion during a routine operation that uncovered unauthorized mining activities in the area. In line with established inter-agency protocols, the Nigerian Army subsequently transferred the suspects and exhibits recovered from the site to the NSCDC/Mining Marshals Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, for further investigation and prosecution.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps John Onoja Attah, described the collaborative efforts as exemplary, unprecedented and patriotic.

Attah said the action reinforces the military’s unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s mineral resources and supporting the campaigns to sanitize the mining sector.

“The Nigerian Army has once again distinguished itself through professionalism, discipline and patriotism. The swift arrest of the suspects and their prompt handover to the Mining Marshals reflect a commendable commitment to the rule of law and the protection of Nigeria’s solid mineral resources,” he said.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the Mining Marshals, the suspects allegedly operated without licenses, permits or affiliations with any registered mining company. Investigators further established that the suspects presented no evidence of lawful mineral titles or authorization from the relevant regulatory authorities.

The investigation also led to the recovery of several items believed to have been used in the illegal mining operation, including motorcycles, pumping machines, crusher engines, communication devices, and cash amounting to ₦2,468,750.

Attah reiterated the Mining Marshals’ determination to ensure that all individuals involved in illegal mining are brought to justice, stressing that the Corps, under the leadership of Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, would continue to deploy intelligence-driven enforcement measures against economic saboteurs operating in the nation’s mining sector.

He further assured stakeholders in the solid minerals industry that the Mining Marshals remain resolute in enforcing the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act and safeguarding the nation’s mineral wealth from illegal exploitation.

Also lending his voice, Abdul Ben of the Open Dialogue Initiative praised the Nigerian Army for what he described as a professional operation, noting that the military’s intervention has further strengthened ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining activities across the country.

The Mining Marshals disclosed that investigations have been concluded and the suspects are being processed for prosecution in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.