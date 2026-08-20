Fee hike crisis hits private schools

By Wahab Adesina

LAGOS — Parents with children in private schools are facing difficulties as some schools have increased their fees, making it harder for families to afford their children’s education.

The increase in school fees has affected tuition and other payments such as transportation, uniforms, textbooks, and other levies.

Some parents said the increase has added to their financial problems, especially as the prices of food, transportation, and other basic needs continue to rise.

School owners, however, have explained that the increase in fees is mainly due to the rising cost of running their schools. Expenses such as electricity, diesel, workers’ salaries, maintenance, and learning materials have become more expensive.

The fee increase has left some parents considering cheaper schools for their children. Others may have to look for ways to pay the fees in instalments so that their children can remain in their current schools.

Checks by Vanguard found that some private schools increased their fees by between 25 and 100 per cent, with school operators pointing to rising operating costs as one of the reasons for the increase.

The situation has raised concerns among parents about whether they will be able to continue paying private school fees if the increases continue.

For many families, the rising cost of education means having to make difficult decisions between keeping their children in their current schools and moving them to more affordable alternatives.

The fee hike has therefore become a concern for both parents and school owners, as parents seek affordable education while schools struggle with the increasing cost of operation.