…..as NASHCO gets first male president

By Olayinka Latona

ORS Olive Oil recently partners Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists, NASHCO Lagos chapter to entrench best haircare practice amongst hair professionals and cosmetologists across Nigeria.

The partnership which also witnessed the inauguration of NASHCO first female president took place at the association’s headquarters at Akesan, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Business Head, African Consumer Care Limited, Sanjay Kashyap, explained that his firm is putting a lot of efforts to entrench best haircare practice among professionals across Nigeria.

Kashyap said ORS Olive Oil was driving this at the state and national levels of the hairstylist associations, via education support.

In his words: “This is partnership of two like minded organisations, ORS Olive Oil has been championing having the best products for the beautiful looking Nigerian ladies.

“We believe in networking, getting our products across to the hairstylists, cosmetologists and with NASHCO support, our products will make Nigerian stylists and cosmetologists to be better and professional in their works and this will make them to have more customers and also earn more despite the present challenges.

“This partnership is for the good of both organisations and the country at large. A talented hairstylist will not only make you look good but also make you feel good.”

On the success story the brand has achieved, the business head of the company said, the brand has been based on the quality of their products. This quality has been affirmed by the group of hairstylists present at the event.

ORS Olive Oil assures the Incoming Executive members of its continued support to enhance Haircare knowledge.

The newly elected president of NASHCO, Mr. Michael Uwadiegwu Onyeanu in his speech appreciated the efforts of ORS, saying the brand has been one of the major partners for NASHCO

In his words: “I am happy that NASHCO, Lagos chapter elected me as their president especially being the first male president and also the fifth president.

“ORS sees to the branding of our secretariat building, they also organise series of training for our members.

“The priority of my executives is to see to the welfare of our members wherever they are in Lagos State. Also assist them in building capacity so that they can improve in their various fields,” he said.