12-yr-old Nigerian wins bronze at World Performing Arts Championships

By Henry Ojelu

A 12-year-old Nigerian actor, Chibuchi David Francis, has won a bronze medal in the Acting Category (Ages 11–12) at the 2026 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The championship, staged from July 13 to 21 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, attracted contestants from more than 80 countries competing in acting, singing, dancing, modelling, music and other performing arts.

Chibuchi represented Team Nigeria under the leadership of the National Director of WCOPA Team Nigeria and Founder of Street2Fame Nigeria Performing Arts Entertainment (SNPAE), Ambassador Lovethpatra White Ekufu.

According to the organisers, the young actor’s participation at the global event was sponsored by Street2Fame Nigeria Performing Arts Entertainment as part of its talent development initiative aimed at exposing gifted Nigerian youths to international opportunities.

Reacting to the achievement, Ekufu described the bronze medal as proof that Nigerian children possess the talent and potential to excel on the global stage when provided with the right support and opportunities.

She said: “The bronze medal won by Chibuchi David Francis proves that Nigerian youths possess world-class talent. When young people are given the opportunity to dream, prepare and compete, they can excel on the global stage.”

She reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of Nigerian creative talents through structured training, mentorship and international exposure.

Street2Fame Nigeria Performing Arts Entertainment said it is working to establish a nationwide talent development system through state and zonal championships, national competitions, professional training programmes and Nigeria’s annual participation at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

The organisation also said it plans to expand opportunities for young performers through international career pathways and continental championships across Africa.

The World Championships of Performing Arts is an annual international talent competition that brings together performers from around the world to showcase their skills across various entertainment disciplines.