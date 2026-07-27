UNILAG withdraws ‘dress to kill’ sexual harassment tips

By Elizabeth Osayande



The University of Lagos, UNILAG, has withdrawn a controversial counselling publication by its Student Affairs Division and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and victim-blaming.

The withdrawal followed public outrage after an image of the publication circulated widely on social media on Monday.

Recall that there had been reports of sexual harassment in the school, with a recent event in April of a 20-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, who narrated before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja how a 53-year-old lecturer, Samuel Ojogbo, allegedly assaulted her in his office at the institution’s Akoka campus.

The student, who testified as the first prosecution witness before Justice Oyindamola Ogala, gave a detailed account of the alleged incident while being led in evidence-in-chief by the prosecution counsel, A. O. Azeez.

Meanwhile, the controversial post titled “COUNSELLING TIPS FOR LADIES: TO AVOID SEXUAL HARASSMENT/RAPE” listed several “DO NOT” instructions including: “dress to kill”, “shake hands anyhow with any man”, “mingle carelessly with men”, “stay alone with a man in a hidden place”, “accept gifts frequently from men”, “seek unnecessary favour from men”, “watch pornographic film/pictures”, and “accept intoxicants”.

It concluded with “… Give-in to pressure – be assertive. Learn to say no.” and was signed off with “UNIVERSITY of LAGOS SPEAK With Your COUNSELLOR”.

The post drew criticism online, with many accusing the university of promoting victim-blaming and shifting responsibility for sexual harassment to female students.

UNILAG Responds

In an official statement signed by Head, Communication Unit, Adejoke R. Alaga-Ibraheem, UNILAG Management said it was aware of the concerns and had withdrawn the publication.

“We acknowledge that the publication was originally produced by the University’s Student Affairs Division. However, it has been withdrawn, as its content does not reflect the values, position, or standards of the University of Lagos,” the statement read.

The university stated unequivocally that it “does not tolerate rape or sexual harassment in any form, nor do we validate, engage in, or support victim-blaming or shaming.”

“Placing the responsibility on victims or suggesting that individuals are to blame for being subjected to harassment is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the core values of our institution,” it added.

UNILAG noted that sexual harassment is a serious misconduct that “has no place in our community and must never be trivialised.” It also recognised that “sexual harassment is not gender-specific and can affect anyone.”

The institution urged any student who has experienced or witnessed sexual harassment to use the university’s official, confidential reporting structures for immediate investigation and support.

“The University of Lagos remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive environment in which all members of its community can learn, work, and thrive,” the statement concluded.

The incident has reignited conversations around how Nigerian tertiary institutions address sexual harassment, with stakeholders calling for clearer policies and survivor-centred approaches on campuses