Oyo bikers association partners Motul as official lubricant distributor in Ibadan

By Theodore Opara

Motul, a globally recognized leader in high-performance lubricants officially distributed in Nigeria by Winpart by CFAO, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Oyo State Bikers Association to enhance the availability and distribution of Motul products across Ibadan and the wider Oyo State region.

The collaboration was officially inaugurated on Saturday, October 11, 2025, during the Oyo State Bikers Convention held in Ibadan.

As part of the initiative, the association’s Secretariat has been fully branded by Motul, marking its transformation into an authorized distributor of Motul products in the state.

The partnership underscores Motul’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in Nigeria by working closely with credible and organized groups within the mobility ecosystem.

Through this alliance, members of the Oyo State Bikers Association, as well as other power bike owners, motorcycle users, and car owners in the region, will now have easier access to genuine Motul lubricants, renowned globally for their superior engine performance, protection, and reliability.

Mr. Eric Fantodji, General Manager of Winpart by CFAO, expressed optimism about the impact of the partnership on both the local biking community and the broader automotive sector in the region.

He said “our partnership with the Oyo State Bikers Association reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing quality Motul products closer to end users across Nigeria.

“By working with reputable associations such as this, we are not only strengthening Motul’s market presence but also promoting best practices in vehicle and engine maintenance,” Mr. Fantodji stated.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Falade Babatunde, President of the Oyo State Bikers Association, commended Motul and Winpart by CFAO for their confidence in the association and their support for the growth of the biking community in Oyo State.

“This partnership is a welcome development for our members and the entire biking community in Ibadan. Motul is a globally trusted brand known for quality and reliability, and we are proud to be associated with such excellence.

“Through this collaboration, our Secretariat will serve not only as an administrative hub but also as a trusted source for authentic Motul lubricants and technical support,” said Dr. Falade.

The newly branded Secretariat, now serving as a Motul distribution centre, will offer a range of Motul lubricants tailored for motorcycles, powerbikes, and other vehicles, including premium-grade engine oils, care products, and maintenance solutions.

The facility also aims to serve as an engagement hub for knowledge sharing on proper engine care and lubricant application among riders and technicians.

This development reinforces Motul’s strategic vision to support Nigeria’s growing motorcycling culture with authentic products and technical expertise, distributed exclusively through Winpart by CFAO, Motul’s official partner in Nigeria.