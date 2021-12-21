Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the first set of millionaires from its recently launched fifth season of its savings promo, “Get Alert in Millions (GAIM 5)”.

Opening the live draw event, which was held at the Fidelity Pension Conference Room in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Executive Director in charge of the Lagos and South West Directorate of the bank, Dr. Kenneth Opara, highlighted the importance of driving a culture of savings among Nigerians and the need for financial inclusion.



“At Fidelity Bank, we are of the opinion that for the standard of living of Nigerians to improve, there is an essential need for every household to embrace a positive savings culture. This explains why we continuously incentivize our customers for saving with us,” said Opara.

“We remain firm in our commitment to enriching lives and propagating a healthy savings culture that supports all our customers and this is in line with the Central Bank’s mandate of deepening financial inclusion. We are proud to say that the GAIM promo has so far contributed its quota to making formal banking appealing to people in underserved communities,” he added.

The GAIM Season 5 monthly draw saw 10 lucky customers spanning all 6 geo-political zones of the country. Habib Isiaka, Chikwem Isaac, Labiru Sagiru, Funke Ogunmuyiwa, Caius Onyekachi, Kehinde Adegboye, Lovette Fredrick, Peter Nwaokenye, Miracle Chukwu, and Franca Obichigha all emerge winners of one million naira each in the draw.

The draw was witnessed by representatives of several regulatory organisations including Senior Legal Officer, Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority, Oyinkan Kusamotu; Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Susie Onwuka; and Arinze Isaac of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Since the inception of the GAIM 5 campaign in November 2021, Fidelity Bank has rewarded over 200 customers with N10, 000 each in weekly draws with a total of N125 million in cash prizes to be won by the end of the campaign in July 2022.

The scheme is open to both existing and new customers who have at least N2,000 in any of their Fidelity Bank savings accounts. Every N2,000 in a customer’s account is considered as a ticket under the ticket approach. One ticket qualifies a customer to the weekly giveaway, two tickets entitles a customer to the monthly draw, and ten tickets qualifies a customer to the grand prize.

Customers are advised to fund their accounts sufficiently in order to increase their chances of winning one of the attractive prizes.