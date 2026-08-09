Martins, Mercedes evicted from BBNaija season 11

Martins and Mercedes have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show.

Their exit was announced by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The eviction brings an end to the pair’s journey in the competition as the remaining housemates continue their battle for the N160 million grand prize.

Martins was the first housemate to be evicted on the day, then Mercedes followed suit, leaving the show with 22 housemates, and two gambits who are immune from eviction.

The latest eviction is expected to intensify the competition in the house, with contestants now facing greater pressure to remain in the race as the season progresses.

BBNaija Season 11 continues to feature twists, secret missions and other developments as housemates compete for the N160 million prize.

Vanguard News